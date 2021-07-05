Preliminary inquiry ordered against me is 'politically motivated': Kerala Congress Chief

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 5 (ANI): The Kerala State Congress president K Sudhakaran has termed the preliminary inquiry ordered by Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau against him as 'politically motivated' and said that the inquiry ordered is the outcome of his criticism of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other ministers.



Speaking to ANI in regard to the inquiry, Sudhakaran said, "During the last one month, we have strongly opposed LDF, Chief Minister and other ministers. This is to stop me. The probe is politically motivated."

"If they want, they can conduct an investigation. But I am sure my hands are clean here. I have nothing to hide. I am fully confident about it," the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President said.

Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on Sunday ordered a preliminary inquiry against K Sudhakaran over alleged financial irregularities based on a complaint.

The preliminary inquiry has been ordered by the vigilance director based on a complaint by KPCC chief's former driver Prasanth Babu who had levelled corruption allegations related to Sudhakaran's involvement in fund collection to K Karunakaran Trust and the construction of the Kannur District Congress Committee (DDC) office.

Kerala Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan had earlier opposed the preliminary inquiry against Sudhakaran and said that these things are being done to "insult" political leaders and termed them as "propaganda campaigns." (ANI)

