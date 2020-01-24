Premature to comment on Bhima Koregaon case, says former Maha Min Deepak Kesarkar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar said here on Friday that it would be premature to comment on Bhima Koregaon violence case as a Commission is investigating it.

His response came after State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday decided to review the Bhima Koregaon violence case.



"As far as Bhima Koregaon case is concerned, I had myself gone there while the riots were taking place. But I want to say one thing that there is a commission to investigate this case. It is for the commission to decide what has to be done ahead. That is the reason why if I say anything today, it will be premature," Kesarkar said.

Earlier yesterday, a high-level meeting, which involved Maharashtra Home Minister Deshmukh and senior police officers, took place at the State Secretariat on Thursday where the Bhima Koregaon cases were reviewed.

On January 1, 2018, violence erupted during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of Bhima-Koregaon battle.

The violence had left one dead and several others injured. Police had filed 58 cases against 162 people. (ANI)

