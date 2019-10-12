Preparations afoot to start 102-108 ambulance services in J-K: National Health Mission

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): The long-awaited 102-108 ambulance service is being rolled out in Jammu and Kashmir in a months time for the benefit of general masses, the National Health Mission (NHM) said on Saturday.

Bhupinder Kumar, Mission Director of NHM, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday said: "The operationalisation of 102-108 ambulance services in Jammu and Kashmir including Ladakh region preparations are in final stages."

He said that the service shall be a boon for the general public and will be a game-changer in the delivery of public health care services to the patients and the community at their doorsteps.Kumar asserted that services shall benefit the pregnant women, critical medical emergencies and road traffic accident victims.Under this programme, 300 ambulances have already been fitted with Global Positioning System (GPS) in all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Besides, 50 Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances and 66 basic life support (BLS) ambulances are undergoing retrofitting which shall be on road shortly.A 40 seater call centre has been established and the recruitment of 125 emergency medical technicians and around 300 drivers has also been completed.The Mission Director informed that Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had approved Rs 61. 23 crore for rollout of this service during the current financial year. (ANI)