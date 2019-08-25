Preparations are underway for Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary: PM

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the mega preparations are underway for Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. He also urged the women of the country to form 'Ladies Club' and perform an activity of service.

"Preparations are underway for a mega festival in India. Not just in India, it is a part of the discourse in the whole world. I'm referring to the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Mahatma Gandhi served communities in South Africa that were bearing the brunt of apartheid. He served farmers in Champaran who were being discriminated against. He served mill workers who were being underpaid," he said while addressing the nation on his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann ki Baat'.



"He served the poor, the destitute, the weak and the hungry... he took it as life's prime duty. He presented shining examples through the medium of service in his own life. Gandhiji shared an unbreakable bond with truth; he shared a similar unique bond with the spirit of service," he added.

"There could be a Ladies' club! Routine tasks of a modern-day Ladies' club shall be taken up, but besides that, let all members of the Ladies' club come together and perform an activity of service! We can do a lot," Prime Minister said.

He also emphasized on the life and teachings of Lord Krishna saying that everyone can find solutions to present-day problems from his life. "Everyone can find solutions to present-day problems from Krishna's life. And the noble being that he was; although the millennia ago, yet it is relevant in providing solutions to problems as well as inspiration today." (ANI)

"He served the poor, the destitute, the weak and the hungry... he took it as life's prime duty. He presented shining examples through the medium of service in his own life. Gandhiji shared an unbreakable bond with truth; he shared a similar unique bond with the spirit of service," he added."There could be a Ladies' club! Routine tasks of a modern-day Ladies' club shall be taken up, but besides that, let all members of the Ladies' club come together and perform an activity of service! We can do a lot," Prime Minister said.He also emphasized on the life and teachings of Lord Krishna saying that everyone can find solutions to present-day problems from his life. "Everyone can find solutions to present-day problems from Krishna's life. And the noble being that he was; although the millennia ago, yet it is relevant in providing solutions to problems as well as inspiration today." (ANI)