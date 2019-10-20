Preparations are underway in Maharashtra ahead of assembly polls

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Preparations are underway in Maharashtra ahead of Assembly Elections 2019. Special arrangements have been made for women, specially-abled and senior citizen voters in every booth.

Ravindra Hajare, Returning Officer (RO) told ANI that pink polling stations named as 'Sakhi' have been set up in Dharavi which and it will be run by women."There are total 283 polling booths in Dharavi out of which 120 booths are temporary structures which are waterproof. One preceding officer and three polling officers have also been deployed at each booth and these teams have been trained at least thrice. They have been provided with the EVMs and other polling materials this morning," said Hajare.Earlier today, polling parties left for their respective polling booths, ahead of assembly polls."We have also made some other special arrangements like, we have arranged wheelchairs and special vehicles for disabled voters. We will pick them up from their residence and bring them to the polling booths so that they can cast their votes. Volunteers, medical teams and Anganwadi Sevikas are also present at every booth," he added.Hajare stated that EVM machines were thoroughly checked during the checking process. EVMs are being handed over to every booth today.Preparations to dispatch EVMs and VVPATs to polling centres are underway at EVM distribution centres in Colaba and Sewri.Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is contesting the polls, scheduled to be held tomorrow, from Nagpur South West seat. He is incumbent MLA from the seat and the Chief Minister of the state.According to the Election Commission, Fadnavis will be facing off with as many as 19 other candidates, 10 of whom are independent candidates. The Congress-NCP alliance, on the other hand, has fielded Ashish Deshmukh from the constituency against Fadnavis.Campaigning in Maharashtra and Haryana for the Assembly elections 2019 concluded on Saturday. Polling in both states will be held on October 21 and the counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)