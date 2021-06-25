Preparing for 3rd wave, Telangana sets up Covid Command Centre

The facility is equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)-based insights on Covid cases, and vaccination data among others.

Hyderabad, June 25 (IANS) The Telangana government has set up a state of the art Covid Command Centre as part of its preparedness to fight the potential third wave of the pandemic.

Information Technology and Industry Ministry K. T. Rama Rao on Friday inaugurated the centre at the Indian Institute of Health and Family Welfare (IIHFW) in Hyderabad.

He stated that the control room would enable the administration in taking complete control of the situation by aggregating and handling all the data related to Covid-19. It will also provide citizens a reliable forum where they can air their apprehensions and seek medical guidance.

The officials briefed the minister about the executive dashboard which can provide an overview of all the key metrics to track.

The facility has data analytics and artificial intelligence driven system which can help the officials in taking decisions regarding all Covid related demand, supply status and optimal allocation mechanisms.

Officials said this control room consist of a command centre, call centre and telemedicine.

Later, the minister also inaugurated the call centre set up in the same premises. Citizens can dial 1905 and get information about all the Covid related services like testing and vaccination centres, ambulance services, hospitalisation requirements etc. He congratulated the service providers and the staff manning the call centre for their support.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary Industries Jayesh Ranjan, Health Secretary S.A.M. Rizvi, Secretary Disaster Management Rahul Bojja, IIHFW Director Alugu Varshini and other officials were present on the occasion.

--IANS

ms/vd