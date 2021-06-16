Preparing for possible third wave of COVID-19, Delhi govt to train 5,000 youths as health assistants

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): The Delhi government on Wednesday announced to train 5,000 youths as health assistants for the medical and paramedical staff as preparation in view of the possibility of the third wave of COVID-19.



"Keeping in view of the shortage of medical and paramedical staffs during the second wave, the government has an ambitious plan to prepare 5,000 health assistants or Community Nursing Assistants," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed during a press conference.

The Delhi Chief Minister stated that as many as 5,000 youths would be trained by Indraprastha University for 2 weeks each.

"They will be given basic training at Delhi's nine major medical institutes and work as the assistant for doctors and nurses. They will be given basic training in nursing, paramedics, life-saving, first aid, and home care," he said.

Kejriwal further said, "Online applications can be filled from June 17 and training will start from June 28. Training will be held in a batch of 500 people. Eligible candidates should have cleared class 12 and should be 18 and above in age."

"The step will help us in preparations of the third wave of the COVID-19 and will increase our manpower," he added.

Delhi, on June 13, announced to ease the lockdown restrictions with all shops can be opened simultaneously in all markets and malls, restaurants allowed to open at 50 per cent seating capacity, Delhi Metro and buses to run with 50 per cent capacity.

The national capital was under pandemic-induced lockdown since April 19.

Delhi logged 228 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours which is the lowest since April 3, according to the Delhi government's health bulletin on Tuesday. (ANI)