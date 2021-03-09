Preps underway for Palestinian legislative polls: Prez

The official WAFA news agency reported that Abbas made the announcement on Monday during a meeting of the central committee of his Fatah ruling Party in the West Bank city of Ramallah, reports Xinhua news agency.

Ramallah, March 9 (IANS) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced that preparations for holding the legislative elections on May 22 is underway.

At the meeting, Abbas also welcomed the Egyptian invitation to the leaders of the 14 Palestinian factions to join the second round of the intra-Palestinian national dialogue in Cairo on March 16.

In a press statement issued after the meeting, the central committee said it will take part in the legislative elections under one unified list.

In the first round of intra-Palestinian national dialogue that ended in Cairo earlier last month, leaders of 14 factions, including Hamas and Fatah, agreed to hold the general elections as scheduled.

In January, Abbas announced that the 2021 general elections will include legislative elections on May 22, presidential elections on July 31, and the Palestinian National Council elections on August 31.

The last Palestinian presidential elections were held in March 2005, and the legislative elections in January 2006.

