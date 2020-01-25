President, PM greet Himachal Pradesh on Statehood Day

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders across the country conveyed their greetings to the people of Himachal Pradesh on its 50th Statehood Day.

On January 25, 1971 Himachal Pradesh was carved out as the 18th State of the country, after being a Union Territory for over 15 years.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, President Kovind said, "Congratulations to the people Himachal Pradesh on the state's foundation day. My best wishes for the bright and prosperous future of all the people living in this Devbhoomi and Veerbhoomi. I wish for the overall development and progress of the state".

Speaking about Himachal's rich history, cultural heritage, and natural scenic beauty, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Many congratulations to all the residents of Himachal Pradesh on the 50th Full Statehood Day. Famous for its glorious history, rich cultural heritage and natural beauty, this state should set new standards of development and continue to contribute its valuable contribution to the prosperity of the country. He added, "Best wishes to the people of Himachal Pradesh on their Statehood Day. May this state, the land of natural beauty and bravery, attain even more prosperity in the years to come. I pray that the people of this state are blessed with joy and good health." Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur responding to the Prime Minister's tweet, said "Respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi I extend my heartfelt gratitude on behalf of all the people for your good wishes. We are confident that Himachal will emerge as the best state of the country with your blessings and guidance." Thakur also conveyed his greetings to the people of 'Devbhoomi' and released a video message, in which he spoke about the growth and development of the state and how Himachal Pradesh has grown in the last 50 years. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot extended his greetings saying, "My best wishes to the people of #HimachalPradesh on their Statehood Day. The state has rich history, culture and is known for its natural beauty. May the people of Himachal gain more and more happiness and prosperity in the years to come." Newly elected BJP President J.P. Nadda, taking to his official Twitter handle wrote: "Congratulations to all the people of Devbhoomi Himachal on the 50th full statehood day. Our state is famous worldwide for its beauty and cultural values.@narendramodi ji has a special place in the heart of Himachal. @jairamthakurbjp is taking the state to new heights." "Hearty congratulations to Chief Minister Shri @jairamthakurbjp ji and the people of HimachalPradesh on the foundation day. Devbhumi continues to progress on the path of progress and development. May new flowers of happiness, prosperity, prosperity and happiness flourish in the lives of citizens. My best wishes!" tweeted Former Madhya Pradesh CM, Shivraj Singh Chouhan