President, PM Modi wish people of Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh on foundation days

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to people of Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, and the Union Territory of Lakshadweep on their formation day.

"Greetings and best wishes to the people of Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, and the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, on formation day. May these states and our country scale newer heights of development in the years to come," President tweeted.Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter and posed a series of tweets wishing the people.Taking to Twitter, Modi tweeted: "On Kerala Piravi day, greetings to my sisters and brothers of Kerala. People from this state have made remarkable contributions to the nation. May the people of the state be happy and prosperous."Congratulating the residents of Chhattisgarh, Modi said that state is a confluence of diverse cultures and "prayed that it should move forward on the path of development"."Many congratulations to the residents of Haryana which is land of confluence of gallantry and skill, jawans and farmers, ancient culture and new technology on its foundation day. Continuing on the path of development, this state continues to contribute its priceless contribution in the prosperity of the country even further," the Prime Minister tweeted."Karnataka Rajyotsava is a day to celebrate the outstanding contribution of Karnataka towards India's progress. The state's natural beauty and people's warm-hearted nature are well known. Praying for Karnataka's development in the times to come," he said in a subsequent tweet."Hearty greetings to the residents of Madhya Pradesh on the state's foundation day. I wish that this state, full of natural wealth and rich in cultural heritage, should proceed on the path of continuous progress and development," Modi also tweeted.Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wished the people on the occasion and said that the idea of India celebrates our collective strength in diversity."My best wishes to the people of Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry on the State Formation day. The idea of India celebrates our collective strength in diversity. On this occasion, I honour the unsung heroes whose struggles established the Indian States and cemented our common bonds," he said a Facebook post. (ANI)