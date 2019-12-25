President, PM pay tribute to Vajpayee

New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary at Vajpayee's memorial, Sadaiv Atal, here.

They were followed by numerous Union Ministers and BJP leaders, including L.K. Advani, J.P. Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Manoj Tiwari and H.S. Puri.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also paid his tributes to the late leader. A prayer meeting was organised at the memorial on the occasion.

Modi and Shah later took to Twitter remembering Vajpayee. In a minute-long video message in Hindi, Modi said the words of Vajpayee were powerful, but his silence had even more power. "He had an amazing power of knowing when he should turn mute and when he should speak," the Prime Minister said. Shah said Vajpayee left an indelible mark in Indian politics with his "nationalistic thinking, impeccable image and dedicated life to the nation". "The life of Atalji was based on ideology and principles. There was no fascination of power in his life. Under his leadership, the country saw good governance," Shah tweeted in Hindi. Vajpayee was born on this day in 1924. He died in August 2018 due to an age-related illness. nks/rs/bc