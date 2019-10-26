President, Vice President extend greetings on Diwali

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday greeted people on the eve of Diwali and said the festival of lights is a harbinger of hope and marks triumph of good over evil.

In his message, the President extended his best wishes and greetings to all citizens in India and abroad.

"Deepawali marks the triumph of hope over despair, good over evil and light over darkness. Let us on this day try to bring happiness in the lives of those who are less fortunate and needy by lighting the lamp of love, care and sharing. May this festival of lights radiate happiness, peace and prosperity in every home across the country," he said.Naidu said the 'festival of lights' is a celebration of perpetual power of the good and its capability to conquer all evil and wished that it will bring harmony, prosperity and happiness in the lives of people.He said Diwali is heralded as one of the most significant festivals of India and is celebrated across the country and throughout the world."Deepawali or the 'festival of lights' is the celebration of the perpetual power of the good and its capability to conquer all evil. It tells us that truth and virtue alone triumph in the end. It inspires us to move from darkness towards light, from ignorance towards wisdom and from melancholy towards bliss," he said.The Vice President said Diwali is the harbinger of hope and beckons people to take the initiative of lighting a lamp rather than cursing the darkness."It is also a celebration of the light of humanity that burns within each and every one of us that is capable of showing us the path of righteousness even at the darkest of the times. Deepawali urges us to keep this light burning bright so that we may continue to endeavor to build a better, more humane, peaceful and compassionate world," he said. (ANI)