President, Vice President greet the nation on Christmas Eve

New Delhi [India], Dec 24 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday greeted the nation on the Eve of Christmas.

"On the joyous occasion of Christmas, I extend my greetings to all my fellow citizens in India and abroad, especially to my Christian brothers and sisters," President Kovind said.

"We celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ whose life has been an inspiration for humanity to follow the message of love, compassion and fraternity. Today, when the world finds itself tormented by strife, hatred and violence, his words and deeds have the power to heal wounds and show the way out," he added.President Kovind went on to add, "Let us today reaffirm our resolve to walk on the path he has shown and create a kinder and more egalitarian society".Meanwhile, Vice President Naidu said that the story of Jesus Christ is a saga of truth, love and hope and added that Christ embraced humanity with all its flaws and imperfections and loved them unconditionally."I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Christmas. Jesus Christ is believed to be the Son of God who was born on earth to heal humanity. His story is a saga of truth, love and hope. He preached and practiced forgiveness and mercy and taught his fellow beings the value of brotherhood, selflessness and sacrifice. He embraced humanity with all its flaws and imperfections and loved them unconditionally," the Vice President said."Christmas is a season of great joy. As we celebrate the birth of Christ, let us also cherish the values he symbolized. Let us be more compassionate to those who are less fortunate than us and do our best to build a better world on the strong foundations of peace, tolerance and harmony. May this festival bring boundless joy in our lives," he added. (ANI)