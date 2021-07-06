President appoints new Governors for 8 states in major rejig

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) In a major reshuffle, President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday appointed eight new governors giving them charge of administration of new states. While many were transferred, others were new appointments.

P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, Governor of Mizoram, was transferred and appointed as Governor of Goa; Satyadev Narayan Arya, Governor of Haryana is transferred and appointed as Governor of Tripura; Ramesh Bais, Governor of Tripura is transferred and appointed as Governor of Jharkhand; Bandaru Dattatraya, Governor of Himachal Pradesh is transferred and appointed as Governor of Haryana.