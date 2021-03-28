President clears bill giving Delhi Lt Gov more powers

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday approved the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) (Amendment) Bill 2021, which was passed by Parliament last week.

The Union Home Ministry will now determine when it comes into effect.

The development came just as Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal welcomed support from Chief Ministers of other states against the new law, which provides more power to the Lt Governor.