President condoles demise of Kerala's 'oldest learner', calls Bhageerathi Amma 'symbol of indefatigable energy'

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday expressed his condolences on the demise of Bhageerathi Amma and called her 'a symbol of the indefatigable energy of Indian women.'



President Kovind said that Amma was an inspiration who showed us that the pursuit of learning never ends.

In a tweet on Friday, the President said, "The late Bhageerathi Amma was an inspiration who showed us that the pursuit of learning never ends. Her knowledge grew with her age. I salute her greatness which was recognised with Nari Shakti Award. She is a symbol of the indefatigable energy of Indian women."

Bhageerathi Amma was inspired to take the examinations conducted by State Literacy Mission in Malayalam, Mathematics and Environment in November 2019.

She had to quit education to take care of her siblings. Her 67 years old daughter helped her during the examinations.

98-year-old Karthyayini Amma appeared for writing the fourth standard equivalency course under Kerala Literacy Mission's Akasharalaksham Scheme in August 2018.

On March 8, 2020, Bhageerathi Amma from Kerala, who had passed the Class IV literacy equivalent examinations was bestowed with the Nari Shakti Puraskar on the occasion of International Women's Day.

She bagged the first rank and scored 98 per cent marks. She aspired to clear the tenth standard equivalent examination when she turned 100 and also to acquire computer skills. She was also selected as the Commonwealth of Learning Goodwill Ambassador.

Earlier on Friday, taking to Twitter, PM Modi had also condoled Amma's death and wrote, "I pay my tributes to respected Bhageerathi Amma. There is much to learn from her life journey, particularly her everlasting passion towards learning new things. Saddened by her demise. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, in a tweet said, "Bhageerathi Amma's unfailing will to succeed in learning at the age of 105, was an inspiration to everyone who wishes to learn. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. May her soul attain Mukti."

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor had also expressed condolences on the death of Bhageerathi Amma and said she was an inspiration to millions. (ANI)

