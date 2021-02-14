President condoles loss of lives in road accident in Andhra's Kurnool

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday expressed his grief over the loss of lives in a road mishap in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district.



He conveyed his deep sympathies with the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery for the people injured in the accident.

"The death of pilgrims, including women and a child, in a road mishap at Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, is a heart-rending tragedy. My deep empathy for the bereaved families and wish speedy recovery of survivors," the President tweeted.

13 persons were killed and four were injured in a collision between a bus and a truck in the Kurnool district on Sunday. The incident took place at 3.30 am near Madarpur village in Veldurti Mandal of Kurnool.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed his condolences for the loss of human life in the road mishap.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had instructed the concerned officials to expedite relief work and medical help to the injured. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members and wished for a speedy recovery of the injured. (ANI)





