President condoles Ram Jethmalani's death, says nation has lost a distinguished jurist

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday condoled the demise of eminent lawyer Ram Jethmalani, saying that the nation has lost a distinguished jurist and a person of great erudition and intellect.

"Saddened by the passing of Shri Ram Jethmalani, former Union Minister and a veteran lawyer. He was known to express his views on public issues with his characteristic eloquence. The nation has lost a distinguished jurist, a person of great erudition and intellect," Kovind wrote on Twitter.



Jethmalani, 95, passed away on Sunday at his residence in the national capital.

Described as a doyen of criminal law, he was one of the highest-paid lawyers.

Jethmalani became a member of Rajya Sabha in 1988 and later served as the law minister and the urban development minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet. He had also been the chairman of the Bar Council of India. (ANI)