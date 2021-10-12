President extends Durga Puja greetings to nation

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday extended Durga Puja greetings to the nation, stating that nine different forms of Maa Durga represent the different aspects of the association of life with nature.

"Goddess Durga is a symbol of power and is also a divine form of 'nari shakti'. Durga Puja is the celebration of the victory of good over evil. The nine different forms of Maa Durga represent the different aspects of the association of life with nature," Kovind said, as he extended his greetings and best wishes to his fellow citizens living both in India and abroad.