President greets citizens on occasion of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal

New Delhi [India], Jan 12 (ANI): The President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday extended his greetings to the citizens on the eve of the festivals of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bhogali Bihu, Uttarayan and Poush.

In his message, the President has said, "I offer my greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens in India and abroad on the occasion of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bhogali Bihu, Uttarayan and Poush.



"India is a land of festivals. The coming festivals, celebrated under different names and forms across the country, are also an occasion to mark our respect for the ceaseless hard work of our farmers. These festivals, symbolising the joy of sharing the new crop with one's family and community, are intertwined in the soul of the country. All communities celebrate these festivals with the spirit of mutual love, affection and fraternity," he added.

The President further added that such festivals have an invaluable contribution to the geographical, cultural and emotional unification of the country.

"I am confident that these festivals will help further strengthen the spirit of peaceful co-existence and unity, and further enhance the prosperity and happiness of the nation," he added. (ANI)