President greets citizens on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) On the eve of Gandhi Jayanti, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that this occasion inspires us to resolve to work for the prosperity and development of our fellow citizens and the country.

"Gandhi Jayanti is a special day for every Indian. This is an occasion for us to remember Gandhiji's struggles and sacrifices. This occasion inspires us to resolve to work for the prosperity and development of our fellow citizens and the country," said a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique quoting the President.