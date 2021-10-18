President greets people on Milad-un-Nabi

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday greeted the people on Milad-un-Nabi on Monday, exhorting them to take inspiration from Prophet Muhammad's life and ideals.

On the auspicious occasion of Prophet Muhammad's birthday, which is celebrated as Eid-e-Milad or Milad-un-Nabi, the President extended his greetings to fellow citizens, especially the Muslim brothers and sisters, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said.