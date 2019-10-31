President Kovind, PM Modi condole demise of CPI leader Gurudas Dasgupta

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the demise of Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Gurudas Dasgupta.

President Ram Nath Kovind in a tweet said, "Sad to hear of the passing of Shri Gurudas Dasgupta, senior CPI leader, trade unionist and a veteran parliamentarian who had a forceful presence in the House. A big loss for public life in Bengal and India. Condolences to his family, colleagues and well-wishers."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Dasgupta as one of the most committed and articulate proponents of his ideology."Shri Gurudas Dasgupta Ji was one of the most committed and articulate proponents of his ideology. He was a strong voice in Parliament, whose interventions were keenly heard across the political spectrum. Saddened by his passing away. May his soul rest in peace," Prime Minister said in a tweet.West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also took to Twitter expressing her sadness over the demise of CPI leader."Saddened at the passing away of CPI leader Gurudas Dashgupta ji. He will be remembered for his contribution to the nation as a Parliamentarian and trade union leader. Condolences to his family, friends and colleagues," she said.Former Lok Sabha MP and Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Gurudas Dasgupta on Thursday passed away in Kolkata. He was 83.He was suffering from heart and kidney-related ailments.Dasgupta was the CPI's former deputy general secretary and a well-known trade unionist. He was elected as general secretary of All India Trade Union Congress in 2001 and also became the elected member of the National Secretariat, Communist Party of India, in 2004. (ANI)