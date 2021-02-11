President Kovind accepts credentials of five envoys in virtual ceremony

New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the credentials of five foreign envoys in a virtual ceremony on Thursday.



The Ambassador and High Commissioners of El Salvador, Panama, Tunisia, United Kingdom and Argentina presented their credentials to President Kovind.

Those who presented their credentials were: Guillermo Rubio Funes, Ambassador of the Republic of El Salvador; Yasiel Alines Burillo Rivera, Ambassador of Panama; Hayet Talbi, Ambassador of Tunisia; Alex Ellis, High Commissioner of the United Kingdom and Hugo Javier Gobbi, Ambassador of the Argentine Republic, according to an official statement.

Speaking on the occasion, President Kovind conveyed his good wishes to the envoys on their appointment.

"He said that India enjoys warm and friendly relations with all these five countries and that our ties were deeply rooted in a common vision of peace and prosperity. He also thanked their Governments for supporting India's candidature for the non-permanent seat of UN Security Council for the term 2021-22," the statement read.

President Kovind said that India has been at the forefront in the global efforts to forge a decisive and coordinated response to the COVID-19 to ensure our collective health and economic well-being.

He further stated that under India government's Vaccine Maitri initiative, highly affordable vaccines made in India have already reached several countries, re-enforcing our reputation as "Pharmacy of the World".

In their comments, the envoys underlined the strong partnership that their countries have with India and conveyed the commitment of their leaderships to strengthen relations with India.

The envoys also lauded India's efforts in providing COVID-19 vaccines to the international community, according to the statement. (ANI)





