President Kovind accorded with guard of honour on his 4-day visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind accorded a guard of honour on his arrival at Port Blair on Friday.



The Rashtrapati Bhavan informed that President Kovind is visiting the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands for the first time as the President of India. He is expected to stay there for a period of 4 days.

"The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, will visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands from February 26 to March 1, 2021," read the press release by the President's Secretariat. (ANI)

