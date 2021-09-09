President Kovind appoints new governors to TN, U'khand, Punjab, Nagaland

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd) has been appointed as the Governor of Uttarakhand after Baby Rani Maurya tendered her resignation from the post.



President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted the resignation of Baby Rani Maurya as Governor of Uttarakhand.

According to a press issued by Rashtrapati Bhawan, the President appointed Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Tamil Nadu as a regular governor of Punjab. Purohit was holding additional charge of the Governor of Punjab

R N Ravi, who was Governor of Nagaland, has been appointed as the Governor of Tamil Nadu. Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi will replace Ravi as Nagaland Governor in addition to his own duties until regular arrangements are made.

The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices. (ANI)