President Kovind arrives in Meghalaya

Shillong, Nov 3 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday arrived here in this mountainous state capital of Meghalaya on a two- day visit to address a convocation at the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), one of India's premier central universities.

Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy, Health and Family Welfare Minister, Alexander Laloo Hek, Chief Secretary Parmasan Thangkhiew, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, R.D. Mathur besides other dignitaries received Kovind at the Advanced Landing Ground in Upper Shillong.

He also received a guard of honour from the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Army.

NEHU Vice Chancellor Prof S. K. Srivastava told IANS that the university is all set to welcome the President. Kovind is also the Visitor of NEHU, which was set up in 1973.

"14,502 students would get their degrees and Ph.D degrees," Srivastava said.

Gujarat-based Kanubhai Hasmukhbhai Tailor, an Indian physically disabled social worker and the founder of the Disabled Welfare Trust of India will be conferred the degree of Doctor of Letters (honoris causa) in recognition of his outstanding contribution towards the upliftment of physically challenged people, he added.

Tailor was honoured with India's fourth highest civilian award Padma Shri in 2011 by the then President Prathiba Patil.

Director General of Police R. Chandranatha assured that all security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident during the President's visit.

"We are abiding by provisions of security needs and protocol for the President's visit as per the blue book. The security arrangements are primarily officer-oriented, Chandranathan said.

