President Kovind arrives in Shimla on 4-day visit

He will address the special session of the state Assembly being organised on the occasion of golden jubilee of the hill state's statehood on Friday, an official statement said.

Shimla, Sep 16 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday arrived in the Himachal Pradesh capital on a four-day visit.

The Council Chamber, the building which houses the state legislative Assembly, was inaugurated by Lord Reading, the then viceroy of India, August 27, 1925.

The President was received at the Annadale helipad here by Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj.

The President, who is visiting the state from September 16 to 19, will also attend the valedictory ceremony of the Indian Audit and Accounts Service officer trainees of 2018 and 2019 batches at the National Academy of Audit and Accounts, Shimla on September 18, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said.

