President Kovind, CM Adityanath visit Maa Vindhyavasini Temple in Mirzapur

Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 14 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday visited the Maa Vindhyavasini Temple and offered prayers there in Mirzapur.



Earlier in the day, he addressed the Vanvasi Samagam at Seva Kunj Ashram in Sonbhadra.

The President, who is on a three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, arrived in Varanasi on Saturday morning and was received by Governor Anandiben Patel and Adityanath. In the evening, he then attended the 'Ganga Aarti' at the Dashashwamedh Ghat in the holy city.

On Monday, President Kovind will attend the inaugural session of the Jagran Forum on issues relating to the river Ganga, the environment, and the culture of India in Varanasi. (ANI)