President Kovind condoles deaths in Maharashtra's Buldhana road accident

New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday condoled the deaths of labourers who were killed in a road accident in Maharashtra's Buldhana.



On Friday, a tipper truck, carrying 15 labourers and a child overturned in Buldhana as a result of which 12 people were killed while four were injured.

Taking to Twitter, Kovind wrote, "Deeply saddened by the sudden death of many people in a road accident in Buldhana, Maharashtra. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured a speedy recovery."

Sunil Sawant, Tehsildar of Sindkhedraja had said that as per information received from police, "There were 15 laboures and a child in the tipper who were going towards work. Twelve people had died and four sustained injuries in this accident." The injured and the bodies of the deceased were taken to a hospital in Jalna, he said. (ANI)

