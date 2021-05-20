President Kovind condoles former Rajasthan CM Jagannath Pahadia's demise

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his condolences on the death of former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Jagannath Pahadia on Thursday.



"Saddened by the demise of Shri Jagannath Pahadia, former Chief Minister of Rajasthan. The voice of the underprivileged, popular public servant and skilled administrator, Pahadia also made a distinctive contribution to nation building as Governor and Union Minister. My condolences to his loved ones", the President tweeted.

The 89-year-old Jagannath Pahadia passed away due to COVID-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed their condolences on the death of former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Jagannath Pahadia on Thursday.

Remembering the former chief minister's long political and administrative career, PM Modi said Pahadia made noteworthy contributions to further social empowerment.

"Saddened by the demise of former Rajasthan CM, Shri Jagannath Pahadia ji. In his long political and administrative career, he made noteworthy contributions to further social empowerment. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

Gehlot announced that Rajasthan will observe one day of state mourning in honour of former chief minister.

"I'm very shocked by his demise. He served the country as Governor and Union Minister too and he was among one of the veteran leaders in the country," he tweeted.

"Rajasthan will observe one day of state mourning in honour of former CM Jagannath Pahadia and the national flag will be flown at half-mast. All govt offices to remain close today. His last rites will be performed with full state honour", Gehlot said in another tweet. (ANI)

