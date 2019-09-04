President Kovind condoles loss of lives in Batala firecracker factory explosion

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of 19 workers in the explosion at a firecracker factory in Batala, Punjab.

"Sad to learn about the accident caused by the explosion in the firecrackers factory in Batala, Punjab. My condolences to the families suffering from this tragic incident. I wish the injured well soon," tweeted President Kovind.



At least, 19 people have lost their lives while 20 others have suffered injuries in the fire that occurred at a crackers factory in Batala here on Wednesday.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Deepak Bhatia said: "19 casualties have been confirmed, while 20 people were injured in the incident, who are being treated in the civil hospital in Batala."

"Seven people have been referred to a hospital in Amritsar. There is a possibility that a few other people are still trapped. We will also investigate the factory's license," he said. (ANI)