President Kovind congratulates Abhijeet Banerjee for Economics Nobel

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday congratulated Indian-origin economist Professor Abhijit Banerjee on winning the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences.

"Congratulations to Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer on winning the Nobel prize in economic Science 'for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty'. Their research has helped economists better understand how to fight poverty in India and the world," President Kovind tweeted.



Along with Abhijit Banerjee, his wife Esther Duflo and the American economist Michael Kremer were awarded the Nobel Prize for Economic Sciences "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty."

"The research conducted by the 2019 Economic Sciences laureates has considerably improved our ability to fight global poverty. In just two decades, their new experiment-based approach has transformed development economics, which is now a flourishing field of research," said a tweet from the official handle of the Nobel Prize committee. (ANI)