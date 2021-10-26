President Kovind congratulates newly appointed Ambassadors of four nations in Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind accepted credentials from Ambassadors of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, the Republic of Slovenia, Israel and the Arab Republic of Egypt in Ashok Hall, Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.



According to the press release by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Kovind interacted with the four Ambassadors separately in the first such event held in physical mode after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The newly appointed Ambassadors are Peggy Frantzen of Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Mateja Vodeb Ghosh of the Republic of Slovenia, Naor Gilon of Israel and Wael Mohamed Awad Hamed of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The President congratulated the envoys on their appointment and wished them success in the strengthening of bilateral ties and for their well-being and progress and prosperity of the friendly people. During his interactions, the President also highlighted the close bonds that India shared with the countries and the multifaceted relationship that India enjoyed with them.

The release informed that the President also conveyed his personal regards to the leaderships of the countries through the Ambassadors. (ANI)

