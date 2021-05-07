President Kovind expresses condolences on demise of journalist Shesh Narain Singh

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday expressed condolences on the demise of veteran journalist Shesh Narain Singh.



"The news of the demise of Shri Shesh Narain Singh, a senior journalist, who is famous for his ideas, clear expression and kind behaviour, is very sad. His departure is a big loss for Hindi journalism. My condolences to his heartbroken family and well-wishers", wrote President Kovind on his Twitter handle.

Veteran journalist, Shesh Narain Singh succumbed to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida today.

He breathed his last at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Greater Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar, where he was undergoing treatment for coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled his demise and stated that Singh will always be remembered for his significant contribution to the field of journalism.

Paying his condolences, PM Modi said in a tweet today, "The demise of senior journalist Shesh Narain Singh ji is very sad. He will always be known for his significant contribution to the world of journalism. My condolences to his family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!"

Shesh Narain Singh hailed from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh. He was contributing to Hindi journalism for the last several years. (ANI)

