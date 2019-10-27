President Kovind greets nation on Diwali

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday greeted citizens on the occasion of Diwali.

He also urged the people to bring happiness in the lives of needy by lighting the lamp of love, care and sharing.

"Greetings and best wishes to fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Deepawali. Let us on this day try to bring happiness in the lives of those who are less fortunate and needy by lighting the lamp of love, care and sharing," President tweeted.



Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India. (ANI)