President Kovind lauds India crossing 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations, says country has created history

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Oct 21st, 2021, 23:30:03hrs
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo)

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday congratulated the citizens on India crossing the 100-crore COVID-19 vaccination milestone and said "the country has created a history".

He said India has presented a new example of self-reliance on the world stage.
"The country has created a history today. All the countrymen together have crossed the target of 100 crore vaccinations. India has presented a new example of self-reliance on the world stage. I congratulate all the countrymen on this achievement," the President said in a tweet.
India attained the milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday morning. (ANI)

