President Kovind likely to attend centenary celebrations of Bihar Assembly in Oct

Addressing the reporters yesterday after meeting Prime Minister, Sinha said, "The President has confirmed to attend the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Assembly next month. The exact date of the celebrations is not confirmed yet. However, the celebrations will take place around Dussehra.""I have also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, his presence in the ceremony is not confirmed yet," he said.Sinha also informed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has started the preparations for the programme which will be held at a large scale in the state."The address by the President will be attended by the former as well as the current members of the Bihar Assembly. Also, to boost the enthusiasm of members of the parliament in the assembly, a few social welfare programs will be started in the state this month wherein each MLA will visit his constituency and spread awareness about this programme and other social welfare schemes," Sinha said.The Speaker also spoke about his meeting with the Prime Minister. "After meeting Prime Minister, I discussed the development of Bihar and its progress. PM listened to the social welfare campaigns in the state and shared his views. He also suggested ways to get people rid of social taboos. PM said the country will progress only by taking Bihar forward."Sinha is on a three-day visit to New Delhi from September 2-4 and is expected to meet other dignitaries. (ANI)