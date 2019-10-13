President Kovind meets PM Modi's mother during his visit to Gujarat

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on his two-day visit to Gujarat met Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben at her residence here on Sunday.



On the last day of his five-day tour, the president met Heeraben Modi and will further head to Shri Mahaveer Jain Aradhna Kendra in Koba today.

Kovind was on a five-day visit to Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat.

During his visit to the three states between October 9 to 13, the president participated in various official engagements. (ANI)

