President Kovind might visit Ayodhya in Aug

Ayodhya, July 20 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind is expected to visit Ayodhya towards the end of August to offer prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

The President is expected to be in the state from August 27-29.

Kovind will, once again, travel by the presidential train.

Official sources confirmed that the Lucknow-Faizabad railway route is being revamped since the President will travel to Ayodhya from Lucknow by train.