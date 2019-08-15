President Kovind pays tribute on National war memorial on I-Day

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Thu, Aug 15, 2019 15:20 hrs

president kovind along with three services chief, pays tribute at national war memorial

New Delhi [India] Aug 15 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind paid tribute on National war memorial on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day here today.
President, along with the Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat and Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa was present at the war memorial to honour the soldiers of Indian armed forces.


Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also present there.
Yesterday, President Kovind had approved 132 gallantry awards to armed forces personnel and members of paramilitary forces including third highest gallantry award, Vir Chakra for Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who shot down a PAF F-16 during the dogfight on February 27. (ANI)

