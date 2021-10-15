President Kovind pays tribute to APJ Abdul Kalam on his 90th birth anniversary

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 15 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday paid floral tribute to former President APJ Abdul Kalam on his 90th birth anniversary at the Northern Command in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.



"President Kovind paid floral tributes to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, former President of India, on his birth anniversary at the Northern Command, Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir," Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

From being the people's President to spearheading the development of the most significant Indian missiles, late President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam has contributed to the development of the country in different spheres.

As an aerospace scientist, Kalam worked with India's two major research organisations - Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

For his work in the fields of science and politics, the 11th President was also awarded India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna. He also earned the sobriquet 'Missile Man of India' for his role in the development of India's missile programmes.

Kalam breathed his last on July 27, 2015, while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong when he collapsed and died from a cardiac arrest.

Five years after his demise, his contributions are still remembered as some of the best scientific and technological developments in the country. (ANI)

