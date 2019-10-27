President Kovind pays tribute to former President KR Narayanan on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday paid floral tribute to former President of India Kocheril Raman Narayanan on the occasion of his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan.



Several other officers and staff members also paid tributes in front of a portrait of Narayanan here.

Narayanan, born on October 27, 1920, was the tenth President of India and had served as ambassador to Japan, United Kingdom, Thailand, Turkey, People's Republic of China and the United States of America.

Elected as the ninth Vice President in 1992, Narayanan went on to become the President in 1997. He was also the first member of the Dalit community to hold the post.

Narayanan died on November 9, 2005, at the age of 85. (ANI)