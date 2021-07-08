President Kovind, Rahul condole death of Virbhadra Singh

"Sad to know that Virbhadra Singh is no more. His political career spanning six decades in his roles as chief minister and parliamentarian was marked by his commitment to serve people of Himachal Pradesh. Condolences to family and followers," the Rashtrapati Bhawan said in a tweet.

Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and wrote, "Virbhadra Singh ji was a stalwart in the true sense. His commitment to serving the people and to the Congress party remained exemplary till the very end. My condolences to his family and friends. We will miss him."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condoled the death of former Himachal Pradesh and in a tweet in Hindi said, "Passing away of senior Congress leader and former chief minister Virbhadhra Singh, who has a giant image as that of mountain in politics and took the holy land of Himachal Pradesh to new heights, is an irreparable loss to us. May god give place to Virbhadra Singhji in his feet. Humble tribute."

Virbhadra Singh passed away on early Thursday at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH) after a three-month long battle with post-Covid complications. He was 87. He had twice recovered from Covid-19. He had suffered from heart attack on July 5 and was in the critical care unit of the IGMCH. Later, he was put on ventilator after he had breathing problem.

