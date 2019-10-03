President Kovind to address annual convocation of IIT Roorkee on Friday

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will address the annual convocation of Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) and also present awards to students during the occasion on Friday.

"The President will visit Uttarakhand on October 4, 2019, to address the annual convocation of IIT Roorkee," President's Secretariat said in a statement.



Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will also attend the convocation ceremony.

According to IIT Roorkee, a total of 2029 degrees will be awarded this year out of which 1,018 are for undergraduate recipients, 702 for Post Graduate and 309 for PhD degrees recipients, respectively. (ANI)

