President Kovind to award 'President's Colours' to Army Aviation Corps on Oct 10

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): President of India Ram Nath Kovind will be awarding the prestigious 'President's Colours' to the Army Aviation Corps in Nashik on October 10.

"The Honourable President Of India and the Supreme Commander of Indian Armed Forces, Ram Nath Kovind would be awarding the prestigious 'President's Colours' to Army Aviation Corps during a grand ceremonial parade on October 10 at Combat Army Aviation Training School, Nashik Road," read an official release.



President's Colour is a visible symbol of excellence and is earned through dedication and worthy contribution both during war and peace.

"The presentation of Colour is an acknowledgement of the meritorious service rendered by the Army Aviation Corps over the years by the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces," the release stated.

Army Aviation Corps is currently spearheaded by Director General and Colonel Commandant of Army Aviation, Lieutenant General Kanwal Kumar.

Various senior dignitaries are expected to grace the occasion. The ceremony will also include flypast by Army Aviation Helicopters. (ANI)

