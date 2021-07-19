President Kovind to chair centenary celebrations of TN Assembly

This was announced by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin after meeting the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

Chennai/New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind will chair the centenary celebration of the Tamil Nadu Assembly which was established in 1921, and also unveil the portrait of former Chief Minister, the late M. Karunanidhi during the event.

Stalin told reporters that the date of the programme will be announced soon after the President's office provides a schedule.

The President will also be laying the foundation for a library in memory of Karunanidhi at Madurai, a multi-specialty hospital at Guindy, and a memorial pillar at Marina beach to mark the platinum jubilee of India's Independence.

The Chief Minister, however, said that he had not taken up the issue of the release of the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case with the President, adding that he had already written a letter to the President for granting clemency to the convicts.

He said that the Mekedatu dam issue was also not taken up with the President as he had taken up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also said that a 13-member all-party delegation from Tamil Nadu, headed by state Water Resources Minister S. Duraimurugan, had met Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhavat on the issue, and the latter assured that no permission would be given to Karnataka for the project.

Regarding Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa's statement that the state would go ahead with the construction of the Mekedatu dam, Stalin said that both the Prime Minister and Jal Shakti Minister had assured the Tamil Nadu side that permission would not be given for its construction. He also said that the matter is with the court and that the state would fight it legally also.

Stalin also supported Duraimurugan's stand that Tamil Nadu would not go for any talks with Karnataka on the Mekedatu dam issue.

He also said that the atmosphere in the state is not conducive for opening of schools and colleges, adding that the government would speak with the students, teachers, and parents to arrive at a decision.

Stalin also said that the state is ready to face any eventuality of a possible third wave of the Covid pandemic and called upon the people not to let their guard down regarding Covid protocols.

