President Kovind to embark on 2-day visit to Madhya Pradesh on March 6

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will embark on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh on March 6.



"On March 6, 2021, the President will inaugurate the All India State Judicial Academies Directors' Retreat at Jabalpur," informed a press release by the President's Secretariat.

The President will grace the Janjatiya Sammelan on March 7, organised by the Tribal Welfare Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh at Singrampur village in Damoh district.

Earlier this month, President Kovind was administered the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the Army hospital (Research and Referral) in New Delhi.

Last month, he paid an official visit to the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands for the first time as the President of India. (ANI)