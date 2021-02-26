President Kovind to visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands today

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday.



He is expected to stay there for a period of 4 days.

"The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, will visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands from February 26 to March 1, 2021," read the press release by the President's Secretariat.

The details of his visit are not yet known.

"It is a matter of pride that the 1,32,000-seater Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Motera has become the world's largest cricket stadium," said President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium and the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave in Ahmedabad, President Kovind also noted that the stadium also provides world-class facilities for various sporting activities. (ANI)