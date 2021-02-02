President Kovind to visit Andhra Pradesh on Sunday (Lead correcting Para 1)

"President Ram Nath Kovind will reach Madanapalle on Sunday afternoon and visit The Satsang Foundation to inaugurate a Yoga hall and Bharat Yoga Vidya centre," said chief secretary Aditya Nath Das on Tuesday.

Amaravati, Feb 2 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to visit Madanapalle in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district on Sunday to inaugurate a yoga hall at a spiritual centre, along with a school.

The President will also lay the foundation for a 38-bed hospital.

After that, he will visit Sadum to interact with the students of Peepal Grove school.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor Biswa Bhushan Hairchan will accompany the President on his visit to the southern state.

Das reviewed the arrangements being made for Kovind's visit with various departments on Tuesday through video conference.

Principal secretary Praveen Prakash apprised Das on the arrangements while the director general of police Gautam Sawang connected from his office in Mangalagiri.

--IANS

sth/ash